WU’s Adams wins OHSWCA District wrestling championship

By Mark Carpenter

Girls wrestling is not a well-known sport in this are, but three young ladies from West Union High School did their best last weekend to change that. Competing in the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s first -ever girls district wrestling tournament at Harrison High School, two WUHS girls punched their tickets to state while another earned alternate status for the state meet coming up this Saturday (Feb. 20) at Hilliard Davidson High School.

On of the athletes from WUHS will always have a spot in OHSWCA history, as freshman Scotlyn Adams became the organization’s first district champion in her weight class (101). Grappling her way to the finals, Adams defeated Jenna Kuhn from Washington Courthouse to earn the district title and the trip to the state competition.

“I got interested in wrestling because I thought it could keep me in shape in the offseason for other sports,” said Adams. “I was very excited to place first in the district and I was in complete shock that all my hard work and effort that I put into this sport helped me reach my goal to be 101 district champion. S0 much help from Coach (Michael) Felts and my teammates got me this far.”

“Right now my goals for this weekend at state are to just go into that tournament like any other and just give it my best. Just taking one match at a time and see how it all plays out and hopefully placing in the top four in the stare.”

Also qualifying for state competition from WUHS will be Celina Nickell, who won the consolation bracket for a third place finish in the 235 class, good enough for a trip to Columbus on Saturday. Nickell defeated Washington Courthouse’s Amara Coorsbie to capture third place. West Union’s Leena Blanton placed fifth in the 126 class, which makes her a state alternate. As a team, the Dragons finished eighth in the overall standings.

“I have a special group of girls,” said Coach Felts. “I knew Scotlyn had it in her to win the district after her performance at the Heart of Ohio Tourney in Mechanicsburg. She won that tourney with wins over the sixth, ninth, and 13th ranked girls in the state. She has the potential to be a state champion by the time she is a senior, which is very exciting. She is a hard-nosed wrestler with great technique and I love her passion and drive.”

“Celina (Nickell) is not new to this. She has been with me from the start of the wrestling program in Adams County. She was the OAC girls state runner-up both her eighth and ninth grade years. In 2020, the OHSWCA started their first girls state tournament but Celina blew her knee out and was unable to wrestle. Once down to weight this year, I knew she would be a state qualifier. The Southwest District and I thought if Celina could end up on the opposite side of the bracket she could have been the runner-up but third place still gets her to state.”

“My heart broke for Leena when she didn’t win her consolation semi-match,” Felts continued. “She has worked very hard this year to reach her goals and to come up one match short is super tough. Although she took that loss, she was able to clear her head and take fifth the next round, making her the 126 state alternate. We spoke after her match about how sometimes it takes a loss or a little adversity to keep the drive going.”

I am really proud of our entire girls team. At 116, Emily Caldwell was battling an injury that has kept her from wrestling at her potential. One plus is that we are a very young team, all of them will be back next year. I hope the OHSAA goes along with the other 26 states who have sanctioned girls wrestling, their hard work deserves it.”

(The photos accompanying this story are courtesy of sportswriter Garth Shanklin from The Clermont Sun.)