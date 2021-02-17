Troy Chester Dickens, age 83 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Troy was born in West Union, Ohio on Nov. 8, 1937 to the late Thurman and Zela (Webb) Dickens.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherrie Dickens of Wisconsin and Darlene Tucker and John of West Union; three sons Terry Dickens and Rhonda of South Carolina, Ronnie Dickens of Ohio;, and Richard “Pete” Dickens and Karen of Manchester; 11 siblings, Hattie Dickens, Dorothy Dickens Hoskins, Huh Cooper, Pauline Cooper Johnson, Harold Cooper, Carson Cooper, Faye Cooper Wood, Robert Cooper, Michael Cooper, Joyce Cooper Carrell, and Lowell Cooper; 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Following cremation, the family will hold a private memorial service at their convenience. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Dicken’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.