By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Round one of the Division III sectional tournament turned out to be little problem for Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils as they keep their sights on a tourney run to match or better last year’s Elite Eight appearance. With the new format of higher seeds hosting, the Lady Devils were on their home floor on Saturday, Feb. 13, hosting the Portsmouth Lady Trojans in what turned out to be a first-round mismatch.

Using their typical defensive pressure, the North Adams squad converted numerous early Portsmouth turnovers into easy buckets, built up a big first quarter lead, and never looked back on their way to a 58-26 triumph. The win advanced the Lady Devils back into the sectional finals, where they were slated to host fellow SHAC member Lynchburg-Clay on Wednesday, Feb. 17, Mother Nature permitting.

“Playing at home was weird, but the whole year has been weird anyway,” said Coach Davis in his postgame radio interview. “It took us about two or three tips early to get out offense going and then our pressure got us rolling. I thought we played well, attacked when we needed to, and patient when we needed to be.”

The Lady Trojans led just once in the game, after a basket by Emily Cheatham made it 2-0. That highlight for the visitors was brief as the home team rattled off the game’s next 19 points, getting steals and scores from Karissa Buttelwerth and Faith Howell, along with a Marah Call three-pointer as they decided the outcome before the first seven minutes elapsed. The Lady Trojans broke a seven-minute scoring drought with a Cheatham three-pointer but a nice runner on the baseline by freshman Kenlie Jones gave North Adams a 2-5 advantage after one quarter.

The scoring pace slowed down a bit in the second stanza but the Lady Devils got another Call three-ball plus two baskets from Brianna Robinson to take a commanding 36-10 lead into the halftime intermission.

North Adams began the third period with a 6-0 run, begun with a basket by DeLaney Harper, who also got a stick back later in the frame that gave her team a 44-12 lead. The Lady Trojans got a pair of long three-point goals from Nia Trinidad but a three-point play from Sierra Kendall and a two-pointer from Keetyn Hupp set the North Adams lead at 52-18 after three.

When Hupp hit a three early in the fourth quarter, the OHSAA running clock rule went into effect, meaning the final period went by rapidly. The Lady Devils’ final points came on a three-point goal by Calee Campbell as the home team moved on with the lopsided victory.

Ten girls on the North Adams roster dented the scoring column in the win, with two in double figures, DeLaney Harper and Karissa Buttelwerth with 12 apiece, Keetyn Hupp turned in a nice offensive game as she added 9 points, with Sierra Kendall tallying 7.

With the win, the Lady Devils moved to the sectional finals again, slated to host the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs, a team they struggled to get past 40-37 in the regular season. That contest was set for Wednesday, Feb. 17 but at press time it was not known if weather would permit the game to happen.

“We’ll have our hands full,” said Coach Davis. “They about got us earlier up there but we came out with the win.We just have to be aggressive and play with a lot of confidence and get a sectional title.”

Portsmouth

5 5 8 8 —26

North Adams

21 15 16 6 —58

Portsmouth (26); Cheatham 5 0-0 12, Trinidad 3 1-4 10, Carr 1 2-2 4, Team 9 3-6 26.

N. Adams (58): Hupp 2 4-4 9, Campbell 1 0-0 3, Kendall 3 1-3 7, Shipley 0 1-2 1, Buttelwerth 6 0-0 12, Call 2 0-0 6, Robinson 2 0-0 4, K, Jones 1 0-0 2, Harper 5 2-2 12, Howell 1 0-0 2, Team 23 8-11 58.

Three-Point Goals:

Portsmouth (5)- Cheatham 2, Trinidad 3

N. Adams (4)- Hupp 1, Call 2, Campbell 1