Thomas Conroy, 80 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Thomas was born in Manhattan, New York, on Nov. 29, 1940, the son of the late Frederick and Amelia (Sands) Conroy. .

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Perry) Conroy, whom he married in Feb. 1990. Thomas is also survived by three sons, Christian (Tim Kaiser) Conroy of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Eric (Lisa) Conroy of Fairfield, Virginia, and and Brian (Ryan Evans) Conroy, of Dallas, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Adriana Sanchez of Fairfax, Virginia; a brother, Richard Conroy of New Jersey; and a sister, Eileen Conroy of New Jersey. Thomas will be missed by his three grandchildren, Kevin, Jane, and Vincent.

Funeral services for Thomas will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. The ceremony will be officiated by Rev. Mitra Jafarzadeh. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours from 1 p.m. until the time of the services, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.