James Wilson Floyd Day, age nine days, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at University of Cincinnati, Children’s Hospital. Baby James was born Jan. 31, 2021 in Portsmouth. He was preceded by grandmother, Rhonda Day and grandfather, Virgil Day, Sr.

He is survived by loving mother, Chasity Howell of West Union; loving father, Andrew Day, Sr of Peebles; grandparents, Kevin (Erica) Howell of West Union and Sheila Tolle of Peebles; bonus grandparents, Paul and Jennifer Edmisten of Peebles; one brother, Andrew Day, Jr.; one sister, Jaelyn Waugh; six aunts, Elizabeth Michael, Lindsey (Randy) Steele, Jocelyn Steele, Courtney Day, Tara (Mitch) Smith and Paige Welch; five uncles, Joey (Sara) Waugh, Christopher Edmisten, Jacob Edmisten, Nicholas Pollitt and Brandon Ramsey; many great aunts and uncles; several cousins and numerous loving friends and extended family.

“He passed away so innocent and true

So brief was his time, we hardly knew.

A baby so sweet with a precious smile

The time we had with him was so worthwhile.

An early arrival in Heaven that day

Met by angels in all their array

A comforting thought as they welcomed him there

So much to see and so much to share.”

Memorial donations can be made to: First State Bank – Howell Family Memorial Fund, 409 West Main Street, West Union, OH 45693, or Lafferty Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is 11 – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at the Wesley Chapel Church in Winchester, Ohio.

The public funeral is at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at the Wesley Chapel Church. Pastor Jimmy Rollins will officiate.

The public interment will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.