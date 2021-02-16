Animal Shelter to hold fundraising event

News Release

Every day, more puppies and kittens are born in Adams County, stretching thin the resources of shelters and good-hearted families and causing suffering for the animals that don’t get homes. The Humane Society of Adams County, (HSAC), wants to reduce pet overpopulation by continuing efforts to spay/neuter all pets adopted from the shelter. HSAC is holding a fundraising event on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., for its annual “Spay-Ghetti and No Balls” dinner. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meals will be take-out.

Participants in the fundraiser may buy a ticket online on the HSAC Facebook page, then stop in at Giovanni’s Pizza in West Union on Tuesday, Feb. 23 to pick up their take-out dinner. Tickets are $15 for individuals or $25 for two people. Spaghetti, sauce, sides, dessert, and a to-go drink are all included with each ticket. For more information, call or text (937) 515-1939. All proceeds support spay/neuter and other services for homeless pets in Adams County. To sign up online, please visit the HSAC Facebook page at “Humane Society of Adams County, Inc.”.

If you have other plans that evening, please consider making a “Non-Meal Donation” on the same meal sign-up site online.

HSAC is a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to helping homeless pets in Adams County, Ohio. All donations are tax-deductible.