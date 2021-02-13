Dorothy Louise Arledge, age 77, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening Feb. 10, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 15, 1943 in Lynchburg, Ohio. the daughter of the late John and Minnie Inez (Thompson) Cox.

Dorothy attended the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by three children, Ruth Music of Peebles, Cindy (Floyd) Winkle of Hillsboro, and Glenn Thomas (Krista) Arledge, Sr. of Seaman; 13 grandchildren, Julie Parker of Greenfield, Debra Hughes of West Virginia, Kelley Hughes of Florida, Clayton (Rhiannon) Cole of Hillsboro, Donny (Amanda) Cole of Peebles, Amanda Edison of Leesburg, Tommy (Stacey) Cole of Leesburg, Emily Smith of Wilmington, Glenn Thomas Arledge, Jr. of Wilmington, Felicia Elliott of Hillsboro, Dorothy Arledge of Freeport, Texas, Catherine Arledge of Bay City, Texas, and Johnathon Arledge of Bay City, Texas; 20 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; a sister, Pauline (Wayne) Arledge of Hillsboro, and a sister-in-law, Wilma Cox of Hillsboro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Arledge; two granddaughters, Holly Vogel, and Peggy Sue Arledge; four sisters, Helen Hise, Gladys Rader, Nellie Smith, and Carolyn Wooten; five brothers, George Cox, Donald Cox, Robert Cox, Paul Cox, and Winston Dale Cox. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.- noon on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will take place at noon following visitation on Tuesday at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

