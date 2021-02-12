Wilma Lee Inman, age 87 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away, Friday Feb. 12, 2021. Wilma was born Sept. 23, 1933 in McCreary County, Kentucky to the late Enoch and Lura Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Lawrence Inman, great grandson Jonathan Moore, and sister Viola Inman.

Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Docterman and Daryl of Cincinnati and Connie Inman of West Union; six sons. Jim Inman and Kathy L. of West Union; Bob Inman and Ella of McCreary County, Kentucky, Jerry Inman and Kathy M. of Sidney, David Inman and Debra of Hillsboro, Phil Inman and Laurie of West Union, and Mark Inman and Carol of Germantown, Kentucky; 26 grandchildren; and 39 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 from 3- 5 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

A visitation will also be held on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 2 p.m. at the Calvary United Baptist Church, 9480 County Road 25A North, Sidney, Ohio 45365, with Bob Inman, Joshua Inman, and Josiah Inman officiating. Burial will follow in the Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio.

In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Calvary United Baptist Church.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. Inman’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

During visitation and funeral, masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply.