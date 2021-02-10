Cardinals fly into Manchester, fly out with a big 30-point win, 69-39

By Mark Carpenter

The 2020-21 season has been a struggle in numerous ways for the Manchester Greyhounds boys varsity squad, and those struggles continued last Saturday night as the Greyhounds welcomed to Adams County the Felicity Cardinals from the SBAAC for a weekend non-conference battle.

As the Hounds have done often, they kept the game close early on, but an 18-3 Felicity run in the second quarter propelled the visiting Cards to what eventually was a 69-39 victory, dropping the Hounds to 1-11 on the season.

“After a busy week, I didn’t want us to get emotionally hijacked after our big win last night,” said Felicity head coach Jason Thompson. “I’m pleased with our kids, they continue to make good strides and get better, but more importantly they’re great kids and they make my job easy.”

“We play other teams that have guys who can score 35 or 40 a night, but through my experience the teams that make tournament runs seem to have 8 or 9 kids who can get double figures on a given night. That’s what we work on every day, making sure that everyone can finish and shares the ball. These kids love each other and they play for each other.”

Both teams came out cold as the Saturday night battle began, no one scoring until a short jumper by Manchester’s Brayden Young at the 5:13 mark. That must have aroused the sleeping Cardinals as they responded with seven straight, including a three-point play from junior Carson Crozier, who later in the game would reach the 1,000 point mark for his career.

The Hounds erased that Felicity advantage very quickly, getting back to back three-pointers from Ryland Wikoff and Daulton McDonald to lead 8-7. A Crozier three-ball put the Cards back in front, and a three from McDonald late in the period pulled the home team within one, 14-13 as the first quarter closed.

A pair of free throws with 5:32 left in the second stanza kept the Hounds within 17-15, but at that point the wheels came off for the home side. Fueled by the outside shooting of Nathan Baker, who drilled a trio of three-point goals, and the inside play of big man Garrett Taulbee, the Cardinals went off on a huge 18-3 run to flip the scoreboard from a two-point game to a 25-18 Felicity lead. The Greyhounds never recovered.

Getting back to back offensive rebound buckets from Taulbee and Ian Hiler, the Cardinals flew into halftime with a commanding 41-23 lead.

In the third quarter, the Greyhounds got a nice offensive push from Brayden Young, who pumped in four baskets in the frame, with the only other Manchester score being a basket from Logan Bell. The Cards added to their advantage with 15 third period points, extending their lead to 56-33 after three.

The highlight of the final period belonged to the visitors. One minute into the quarter, Felicity’s Crozier hit a free throw that put him at the coveted 1,000 point mark for his career, in his junior season. The outcome of the game had long been decided as Coach Thompson allowed his reserves to finish up the action as his team picked up their ninth win of the season by that final count of 69-39.

Needing 10 points coming in to the game to reach 1,000, Crozier got exactly that to lead all scorers in the game. He was joined in double figures by Taulbee, who scored 14, with Hiler and Baker each adding 9.

Manchester put two players in double figures, led by Daulton McDonald’s 11, with Brayden Young scoring 10.

Felicity

14 27 15 13 —69

Manchester

13 10 10 6 —39

Felicity (69): Crozier 8 3-5 20, McElfresh 1 0-0 2, Hiler 4 1-2 9, Baker 3 0-0 9, Blackburn 1 1-3 3, Arthur 1 0-0 2, Stamper 2 0-0 4, Meade 1 0-0 3, Taulbee 7 0-2 14, Team 29 6-14 69.

Manchester (39): McDonald 5 0-0 11, Wikoff 2 0-0 5, Young 5 0-0 10, Z. White 1 0-2 2, Reaves 0 2-2 2, Bell 1 0-0 2, Scott 3 0-2 7, Team 16 2-6 39.

Three-Point Goals:

Felicity (5)- Crozier 1, Baker 3, Meade 1

Manchester (5)- McDonald 3, Wikoff 1, Scott 1