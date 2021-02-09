Phyllis Ann Moore, age 66, of Otway, Ohio died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Hospice of Central Ohio in Columbus. Phyllis was born Dec. 19, 1954 in West Union. She was preceded in death by parents, James Stacey and Sarah Stacey Harris; one son, Todd Allen Bracken; two brothers, Frankie Stacey and Levon Curtis; and two sisters, Wanda McCarty and Mildred Stacey.

Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Renetta Lynn Tolle of Peebles and Shanna Lanette Bracken of Sinking Springs; three sisters, Jessie Paulette Cotterill (Ronald) of Cecilia, Kentucky, Susie Wilson of Cincinnati, and Lois Isaac (Earl) of Peebles; one half-sister, Pamela Lopez of North Carolina; three brothers, James Stacey, Jr. of Piner, Kentucky, Dennis Stacey (Kathy) of Payson, Arizona, and Larry Wayne Stacey of Independence, Kentucky; five grand-daughters, Courtney Sowards (Zachary) of Peebles, Chasity Baldwin (Harrison) of West Union, Shyla Williams of Dayton, Shyanne Powers of West Union, and Carley Powers of West Union; two grandsons, Dustin Sowards (Samantha) of Florida and Trey Bracken of West Union; six great grandchildren, Zaylee McClanahan, Braiden Sowards, Madison Baldwin, Hunter Baldwin, Mason Baldwin and Hailey Baldwin; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Lafferty Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, Febr. 12, 2021 at. The Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Charles Gardner will officiate.

Interment will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, please wear a mask.