By Ashley McCarty

The plans for the new Dollar General to occupy two adjacent parcels on North West Street have been nixed.

This news comes after two contentious West Union Council meetings in which Senior Vice President of Net Lease Development Bob Gage from EBT Realty Corporation attended to negotiate and receive recommendations on initial site plans.

There was a sense of urgency to move forward with the five-year lease on the current Dollar General located on State Route 41 set to expire in November.

Last Wednesday, on Feb. 3, Gage sent an e-mail to Mayor Jason Buda — copying in council members — to deliver the news that they had decided to rescind from pursuing the properties and potentially, from West Union altogether.

“I’m sure you have heard we (myself and the Village Council) were able to meet Monday night and further discuss the proposed DG project on the corner of West Walnut and South Manchester Street in West Union. Mr. [Mike] Pell (CEO of First State Bank) and the two residents that currently rent portions of the site we are interested in, were in attendance as well. I proposed the closing of West Street again for further discussion. With this configuration, I offered the northern most portion of the property to the bank and offered to construct a new access point to the bank across that property,” said Gage.

This, as you can imagine, was not recieved well from anyone, Mr. Pell included, he said.

“I also asked if it was possible to reverse the flow of the drive-thru at the bank. This would provide the needed stacking area on North Mound Street, and then the cars could exit out of the new access point to South Manchester Street. This also, was not received well. Even though I would be willing to shoulder the costs to make this change,” said Gage.

During the special meeting on Feb. 1, Councilwoman Donna Young proposed that the building be reconfigured, with the entrance moved from North West Street to the south side of the building facing West Walnut Street.

“This would solve the problem of the traffic on West Street crossing in front of the entry to the building. This was a solid suggestion and I revised the plan to show this scenario and immediately sent it to Dollar General for review. I received Dollar General’s response a short time ago and wanted to pass that along to you as soon as possible,” said Gage.

Dollar General will not be constructing a new store in West Union.

“The stated reason for this reversal was that the safety concerns of an active street passing through the site were too great to overcome, short of a closure of the street. Thank you all for your interest in negotiating with me on this proposal, but with the street remaining open I’m afraid we are not able to move forward,” said Gage.

In closing, Gage thanked everyone for their time and attention.

“It is very unfortunate that Dollar General canceled their plans without looking at all the options on the table. However, the Village of West Union will continue its efforts to improve the quality of life for our residents and business community by providing responsive and efficient municipal services,” said West Union Council member Jason Francis.

There is still hope they may relocate, despite the dismal outlook of the e-mail.

“I wish they would have picked that place and just done it a little differently. There’s enough other areas in this village that I think they could find a place [to build],” said Mayor Buda.