Daniel M. Brock, Jr., age 53, of Green Township in Adams County, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at his residence. Daniel was born May 13, 1967 in Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Louise (Carter) Brock and one brother, J.C Bradley.

Daniel is survived by loving wife of 30 years, Julie R. Brock of Green Township in Adams County; one sister, Towanna Bradley of Cincinnati; one brother, Robert Barnette of Hamilton; foster mother, Bev Helm of Springfield, Illinois; mother-in-law, Tressie Stricklett of West Union; in-laws: Roy Stricklett of West Union, Michael Stricklett of Otway, and Christina King of Peebles; nieces and nephews, Brittany, Shaniah and Mariah Stricklett of West Union, Roy Stricklett, Jr., of Manchester, Haley and Johnny King of West Union; and cousins, Tony and Harlene Carter of Hamilton.

A private memorial service will be at the convenience of the family following cremation.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.