Carma Sue Abbott, age 56 years of Peebles, Ohio passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at her residence. Carma Sue was born on March 16, 1964, the daughter of Patricia (Carrington) Abbott and the late Ray Abbott in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her father Carma Sue was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Shiveley, brother David Abbott, and nephew Christopher Shiveley.

Carma Sue attended the Tranquility Community Church and the Oliver School, where she was a cheerleader and sang in the choir and she graduated from Peebles High School.

Survivors include her mother, Pat Abbott of Peebles, Ohio; sister Sheila Rothwell and Dale of Peebles, Ohio; sister in law Penny Abbott of Peebles, Ohio; fiancé Allen Cooper of Beattyville, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and her care providers for the last few years.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Richard Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 112-2 p.m. the day of the service.

