Betty L Bloomfield, 64 years of age, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Betty was born in West Union, Ohio, on March 26, 1956, the daughter of the late Newberry and Gracie (Roberts) Little.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Clyde Bloomfield, of Springfield; a brother, Perry Little of Peebles, Ohio; a sister, Nancy Stumph of Peebles; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Betty will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Dennis Ward will officiate the funeral service. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours, on February 10, 2021, from noon until the time of the services, at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

