Betty L. Mitchell age 90 years, of West Union, Ohio passed away, Sunday Feb. 7, 2021 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Betty was born Nov. 29, 1930 to the late Ralph and Murl (Dryden) Waldron in Brown County, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. Mitchell, and two sisters, Mabel Palmer and Grace Sloan.

Survivors include daughter Vicki Jones and Johnny of West Union, Ohio; son Kellee Mitchell and Karen of Amelia, Ohio; grandson Chad Jones and Shannon; and two great grandchildren, Wesley Jones and Alexandra Jones.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Johnny Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m until the time of the services.

During the visitation and funeral, masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply.

Family and friends can sign Betty’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.