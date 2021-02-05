John Richard Foster passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Killeen, Texas. He was 82 years old.

John was born Nov. 10, 1938, in West Union, Ohio, to Walter Woodrow and Emma Louise Foster nee Parker. He was the oldest of three boys.

John was preceded in death by his wife Virgie; parents, and youngest brother Charles Marion Foster. He is survived by his brother, James Robert (Bob) Foster and his wife Judy of Johnstown, Ohio; daughter Christine Louise Foster Dittman and granddaughters Catherine Elaine Dittman and Caroline Nicole Dittman of Round Rock, Texas; stepson David Massey and his daughter Emma Rose and son Landon of Houston, Texas; and numerous cousins.

Visitation is Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. and is available virtually through the Killeen Crawford Bowers Funeral Home Facebook page.

The funeral is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Services are being provided by Crawford Bower, Killeen, Texas.