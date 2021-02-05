Donna J. Meyers, age 68, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Clermont Mercy Hospital.

She was born July 13, 1952 in Mt. Orab, daughter of the late Donald R. Hamilton and Roma Jean Bailey Hamilton.

Donna was a member of the Open Door Christian Fellowship, Women’s Aglow, and was a graduate of Whiteoak High School Class of 1970. Donna worked several different occupations including banking, real estate and social work, but she enjoyed playing the piano and keyboards and singing with Bill in several area churches over the years.

Surviving are husband, Bill Meyers, whom she married Dec. 18, 1970; son, Rob (Tracy) Meyers of Seaman; grandson Seth Meyers;, granddaughter Reece Meyers; snf two brothers, Randy (Reta) Hamilton of Hillsboro and Rod (Elnora) Hamilton of Miamisburg.

Services will be held at the Edgington Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. withPastor Mark Pfeifer officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home in Mowrystown, Ohio on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, 2 – 4 p.m.

Contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to the Open Door Christian Fellowship, 3130 S. Bridge Street Chillicothe, OH 45601.