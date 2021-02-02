By Mark Carpenter

Though there are a lot of regular season issues still to be decided, local basketball coaches and players will now have to put their brains on double duty and begin to think postseason. On Sunday afternoon, the Southeast District Athletic Board released the girls sectional brackets for Divisions III and IV, letting the four Adams County girls squads know their potential paths to tournament success.

This season has been unpredictable and has been changing seemingly daily and fans will soon notice some major changes in the formats of the sectional and district tournaments. In the past, all of those games have been played at neutral sites such as Waverly, Northwest, or Jackson, but that situation will undergo a major change this year. For the sectional tournament, the higher seed on the bracket will host the games through both sectional rounds and then again in the district semi-finals. It will not be until the district finals that a neutral site will be used and at the time of the draw, those sites had not been determined.

Beginning in Division IV, and inexplicably after defeating three ranked teams in Division III thus far this season, the 12-1 Peebles Lady Indians will be a # 2 seed, with 14-1 Portsmouth Notre Dame garnering the #1 seed. As it is, the Peebles girls will open tourney play by hosting a sectional final on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m., facing the winner of a first-round game between #15 seed Eastern Pike (1-11) and #18 seed Portsmouth Clay (0-15).

The Lady Indians will be heavily favored in that sectional title contest and if they should advance, they will host a Division IV semi-final game on Thursday, Feb. 25, also a 7 p.m. start. The likely opponent, if the seeds hold, will be #3 seeded Glouster Trimble (14-3).

“I figured we would land there,” said Peebles head coach Billie Jo Justice. “We will just need to take one game at a time, never overlooking anything, and be ready to go.”

Also in Division IV, the 6-11 Manchester Lady Hounds are a #11 seed and the Lady Hounds, who have seemingly been snake-bitten all season, will be on the road on Feb. 20 for a sectional semi-final contest at #6 seeded Paint Valley (10-6). If the Manchester girls spring an upset, they will move to the sectional finals on Feb. 25, where the likely opponent will be the aforementioned Trimble Lady Tomcats in a 7 p.m. tip off.

“it’s about what we expected in regards to our seed,” said Manchester head coach John Kennedy. “I wasn’t sure if they would put us 11 or 12, but I figured we would play Paint Valley, South Webster, or Belpre. Hopefully we will be at full strength by then.”

In Division III, the 13-2 North Adams Lady Devils will be a #2 seed, with home games possible all the way to the district finals. Looking to repeat their Elite Eight performance of last season, the Lady Devils will begin sectional tournament play on Saturday, Feb. 13, hosting #31 seed Portsmouth in the super sectional draw. A win there sends North Adams to the sectional finals, where they would host the winner of #15 seed Lynchburg (9-9) and #18 seed Ironton (6-8). That game would be in Seaman on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

If the Lady Devils claim another sectional crown, they will host a Div. III district semi-final on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Again if the seeds hold, their likely opponent would be #7 seed Adena (13-2)

Lastly in Division III, Coach J.R. Kirker and his 1-10 West Union Lady Dragons face an uphill battle in their sectional opener. On Feb. 13, the Lady Dragons will cross the county border to face the #3 seeded Eastern Lady Warriors (18-2). That sectional semi-final battle between two Southern Hills Athletic Conference squads will tip off at 7 p.m.

Ticket information for all of these tournament games is available through the respective schools.