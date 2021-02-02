By Ashley McCarty

As the pandemic has changed the way students learn, it has also changed the way teachers must instruct.

Casey Reed, a Language Arts teacher at Peebles High School, has been a teacher for 21 years.

As a student teacher in the midst of the tragedy that was the Columbine High School massacre, she never imagined another historical event would strike the educational community. Now, these years later with her own student teacher, she finds irony in the similarities.

“Back 22 years ago when I was doing my student teaching — I think the Columbine shooting happened in the fall of that year — schools were starting to do all of the lockdowns and preparing for a school shooter. I remember thinking, you know, I didn’t sign up for this. I just really didn’t think that anything would be so traumatic for this career again. Now I’ve got my student teacher from Shawnee, and it just caught me that she’s doing her student teaching at a very pivotal time, also,” said Reed.

Every morning amidst the pandemic, teachers arrive dutifully to their classrooms which look much different than normal. Desks are separated and normal interpersonal activities postponed; the whole camaraderie of the classroom seeming that much more disjointed to the usual communal atmosphere.

“The whole setup of the classroom, the desks are far apart now. So, where I used to have a lot of room up front for the students to come up and get handouts, or come up and write stuff on the board, I don’t have that space anymore. So, just the whole logistics of the room are different,” said Reed.

In instruction, one of the biggest challenges Reed faces in that new environment is the suspension of group work.

“I’m very dependent on group work with high school students when we practice skills because I can’t take a grade every single day. It’s not humanly possible to grade every single night, especially with four kids of my own. So, in the past I’ve always been really dependent on students getting together and working on a project, working on a worksheet, and then we share out and I can kind of gauge who’s getting it and who’s not. Just the fact that they can’t move close to each other, and I can’t walk around and hover over them and eavesdrop on what their struggling with, that’s probably been the biggest struggle,” said Reed.

Working in groups is now conducted in a very different form — electronically.

“So, I still do group work because I still believe it’s important, but a lot of it, they’ll exchange a document electronically, like Person A will type something, and then Person B will write something back — but I don’t get to hear the conversations. So, that’s not good,” said Reed.

Integrating Chromebooks and embracing blended learning has become the new normal, and something students and staff alike have become accustomed to.

“I think that our staff as a whole were way more prepared to go virtual in December than we were last spring. I think we learned a lot from last spring, so when had to take that little break in December, for the most part we were ready. We had tools in our pocket and we were ready to go. But, we have had to do this blended learning thing where school is back face-to-face, but then all of a sudden you have the Boys Varsity and Junior Varsity Basketball teams who are home, either with COVID-19 or in quarantine,” said Reed.

You have these teenage boys who can’t be out of the classroom for 12 days without hearing instruction, she said.

“So, for my particular classroom, we had set up Google Meet when we were off in December, which is basically just through Google Classroom, you just click on your audio and your video. So, as I have had people out of the classroom, I just set up a Google Meet so they can hear the instruction. They can see me demonstrate, they can see the class working and all the materials are on Google Classroom when they get on there. So, if they can’t be at school with us, at least they can feel like they’re with us,” said Reed.

Every morning, she takes the time to upload these resources the students will need for the day.

“I’m very fortunate, I have first period planning, so that’s what I do as soon as I get there. I have everything ready for the day and then I just make sure it’s on Google Classroom so that when I start referring to things in the instruction they can click on that tab and pull up what I’m talking about, too,” she said.

Even in everyday instruction, Reed utilizes these Chromebooks for in-person students, which has proved advantageous in the current viral climate.

“Actually, one of the reasons that I have used those more this year is that we’ve tried to go to eliminate more paper copies just to keep their hands on their own stuff. You can push a copy of the worksheet out electronically, and they can just type in their answers as opposed to all 25 kids coming up to the table or me going to each desk and passing a paper out. So, they still use their Chromebooks a lot,” said Reed.

After life returns to “normal,” this blended instruction is something she will continue to use.

“I just feel like, for Peebles High School, Steve Appelman is our principal, and I have never worked for a more cautious person. Every decision that he makes for our school is very thought out — you know, what’s best for the kids and what’s best for the staff. I have MS, and twice a year I have to get chemotherapy infusion. Those infusions kill all of the B cells in my body, which leaves me only with T cells. Mr. Appelman, he’s very aware of my autoimmune issues. So, he’ll come to me and ask, ‘is there anything we can do to keep you safer?’ He’s really genuinely interested in keeping the students and staff safe, and I think that really made a big difference at our particular school,” said Reed.