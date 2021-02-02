Ralph Frederick Spires, 74 of West Union, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 29, 2021, surrounded by his family. Ralph was born on April 25, 1946 to his parents, Pernie and Elsie (Fenton) Spires, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Ralph was proceeded in death by his parents Pernie and Elsie; brothers, Virgil Robert and Jerry; and granddaughter, Briana Hughes.

Ralph spent his early childhood years growing up in Sugar Grove, Ohio before moving to Adams County, Ohio where he resided until his death. Ralph graduated from Jefferson High School in 1964. On March 23, 1965, Ralph married the love of his life, Virginia (Nelson) Spires. Ralph and Virginia added three daughters to their family. Julie (Donnie) Burris, Amy (Paul) Hughes, and Becky (Brett) Price, all of West Union, Ohio; 10 grandchildren: Amber, Jarrid, Cole, Vanessa, Shelby, Cassie, Heidi, Brian, Misty and Sarahl and 10 great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Ryleigh, Noah, Wyatt, Mikey, Lita, Collen, Carter, Elijah, and Kimbri. Ralph also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

The Gideons International Process Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662

The public visitation is from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union..

The public masonic service is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and will be performed by West Union, F & A.M. Lodge #43.

The public funeral is at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Jason Hayslip will officiate.

The public interment will be at thr East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx, Ohio..

Due to COVID-19 Regulations, please wear a face mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. in West Union is serving the family.