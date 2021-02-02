Lady Warriors exact some revenge, dropping North Adams in key SHAC girls battle

By Mark Carpenter

Revenge can be an excellent source of motivation in the sports world, and for the Eastern Lady Warriors, revenge was high on their agenda on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 30 as they entertained the North Adams Lady Devils as the most heated girls rivalry in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference renewed for the second time this season.

In their past two meetings, it had been the Lady Devils coming out on top, first in last year;s Division III regional semi-finals and earlier this season, 1 44-40 victory in Seaman. The Lady Devils and Lady Warriors always put on a spirited show for fans and this past Saturday night was no different, other than the outcome. In the tight contest that is now expected when these two meet. the Lady Warriors got that measure of revenge, pulling away in the second half to post a 44-37 triumph. The win left the two teams in a deadlock for first place in the big school division of the SHAC, each with two conference losses.

From the opening tip, it was obvious that Coach Kevin Pickerill’s Eastern squad was ready to go as they raced to a quick 6-0 advantage, stretching that to 9-3 later on an Emma Prine three-pointer. The Lady Devils came into the game on a 13-game winning streak, and battled back with a 7-2 run capped by a DeLaney Harper put back that sliced the Eastern lead to 11-10.

The North Adams girls continued to roll as a Harper three-pointer from the top of the key, a stick back by Faith Howell, and a steal and layup at the buzzer by Sierra Kendall left the visitors with a 17-14 lead after one quarter.

North Adams extended that lead to six when Wylie Shipley opened the second period with her second three-pointer of the contest and followed that a minute later with a jumper from 15 feet that kept he lead at six and forced an Eastern timeout. The timeout worked for the home team as they came out with a 6-0 run and held the Lady Devils scoreless for over four minutes. A Bailey Dotson trey tied the game at 22 and a short jumper in the lane by Harper gave the lead back to the visitors with 1:55 left in the half and that is where it remained, North Adams up 24-22 at the break.

As expected, the two teams battled back and forth out of the locker room, neither able to lead by more than a single basket., but the second half turned out to be an offensive disaster for the Lady Devils. Facing an uncharacteristic Eastern zone, the North Adams offense struggled for good looks at the rum and when they got those, nothing fell.

With 2:33 left in the third period, a pair of Mackenzie Gloff free throws gave the lead back to Eastern at 28-27 and they never lost if from that point forward. A Gloff put back and a steal and score from Rylee Leonard were also part of a 6-0 run that totally changed the game’s momentum and gave the Lady Warriors a five-point lead. The Lady Devils got a late three-pointer from Kendall to trail by just two at 32-30 after three quarters, but even with the slim margin, on could sense the home team taking control.

“I don’t use a zone much but it worked for us tonight,” said Eastern Head coach Kevin Pickerill in a postgame radio interview with C103. “The girls did a great job of closing out with ‘hands high’, something we had been stressing in practice. I’m really proud of our girls, it was a total team effort.”

That momentum shift turned out to be the case in the final quarter as the North Adams offensive woes continued and Eastern’s Emma Brown too over, scoring six points that helped the Lady Warriors extended their lead out to double digits at 40-30.

The Lady Devils tried to put together a late rally but time wasn’t on their side. A 5-0 run drew the visitors to within 40-36 but that was as close as they could get. A pair of Leonard free throws and a bucket by Prine put the final nails in the coffin as the Lady Warriors improved to 18-2 on the season and caught up with North Adams in the SHAC standings, taking the well-earned 44-37 victory.

“We just couldn’t make anything happen on offense in that second half,” said North Adams head coach Rob Davis. “We had some shots that were halfway down but just came out. We passed up some open looks to try and get the ball inside. I was happy with our defensive effort other than the couple of times we lost track of (Emma) Brown and let her get behind us.”

Wylie Shipley led the Lady Devils in the loss with 15 points, with DeLaney Harper adding a double-double of 10 points and 17 rebounds.

The winning Lady Warriors were led by 12 points from Rylee Leonard and 10 from Mackenzie Gloff.

After having games slated for Monday and Tuesday night cancelled, the Lady Devils will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 4 in another huge conference game, traveling to Peebles to face the 12-1 Lady Indians. On Saturday, Feb. 6, the Lady Devils will host Fairland in a tough non-conference affair beginning at 4 p.m.

North Adams

17 7 6 7 —37

Eastern Brown

13 9 10 12 —44

N. Adams (37): B. Jones 1, Shipley 15, Harper 10, Kendall 7, Buttelwerth 2, Call 2

E. Brown (44): Leonard 12, Gloff 10, Brown 7, Prine 8, Dotson 7