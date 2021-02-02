Judith Ann Holt, age 85 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Judith was born June 14, 1935 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Gladys (Johnson) and Russell B. Owens Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Russell “Bubby” Owens Jr., and sister Linda Beam.

Survivors include two daughters, Brenda DeMint and Frank of West Union and Crystal Harris and Steven of West Union; one son, David Holt of Portsmouth; sister Betty Page of Portsmouth; sister-in-law Evelyn Owens of Lynx; best friends Donna Harris of West Union and Kathy Fox of Blue Creek; four grandchildren, Holly Grooms and Greg, Janell Fisher and Jamie, Rebecca Stevenson and Ryan, and Hunter Harris; and two great grandchildren, Elloise Fisher and Graedyn Grooms.

Following cremation, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.