John E. Webster, 89, of York Beach, Maine passed away on Dec. 9, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital due to complications from a hip fracture.

John was born in Xenia, Ohio on Sept. 28, 1931, the son of George H. and Eliza Jane (Stroup) Webster. He grew up on a farm in Seaman, Ohio where he enjoyed hunting and fishing and his mother always insisted on cooking whatever he brought home, no matter how small it may be.

After graduating from Winchester High School, John enlisted in the United States Air Force and went through basic training at Lackland AFB. It was while stationed at Lockburn AFB in Columbus, Ohio that he met the love of his life, Norma. After John and Norma wed, he was transferred to Westover AFB in Chicopee, Massachusetts where he served out his four-year enlistment as a autopilot technician and achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant – with temporary duty in Greenland and in England – and an additional four years in inactive reserves. They then returned to Columbus, Ohio.

John then started working at Kroger Bakery as a heavy machinery mechanic while also having a auto body and paint shop with a friend. He enjoyed buying and repairing new car salvage, as well as making wooden gun stocks, bowling, and golfing later in life. John was always been known around town for his willingness to help out anyone in need.

After several vacations in New England, John and Norma settled in southern Maine and he went to work at Leighton’s Chevrolet in York as a body repair and paint man and later working at Abbott Brothers excavation and tree service as a heavy equipment mechanic for 40 years, well into his 80’s. He found great satisfaction and enjoyment in the latter.

John is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Norma and his two devoted sons, Christopher of Manchester New Hampshire and Michael of Kittery Maine; and his ever loyal cat, Pandy.

John is the last of 12 children, he was predeceased by two infant sisters, Alice Pearle Webster and Lulu Jane Webster, Ruth (Webster) Fender, and Georgia Mae (Webster) Bennett; four half- brothers, Lester, Willard, Hugh, and Lewis Webster; three half- sisters, Pauline (Webster) McCoy, Faye (Webster) Brandford, and Mary (Webster) Howard; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service in the summer of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to an SPCA chapter of your choice.

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home in York, Maine is assisting with arrangements.