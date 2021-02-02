By Mark Carpenter

The last few weeks have not been kind to Coach Austin Kingsolver and his West Union Dragons varsity boys squad. The Dragons have gotten very little practice time due to COVID quarantine and are also playing without their leading scorer, Cameron Campbell, who is out of action with a back injury. Combine that with the players who have experienced COVID and are battling to get their legs back and it adds up to some tough sledding.

On Friday, Jan. 29 it was Homecoming Night at WUHS and the Dragons welcomed to town the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs, a team that has also seen its share of early season struggles,. The Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up saw a high-scoring first quarter from both sides and the Mustangs pulling away from that point on to pin another loss on the host Dragons by a final score of 69-54.

“Cameron being injured and having to miss time due to quarantine has hurt us a lot,” said Coach Kingsolver. “We had one day of practice before playing, but I thought our kids played hard. We just dug a hole and let them go on a big run in the second quarter, so we had to play catch up the rest of the night.”

The Dragons didn’t look rusty in the opening period as they got a pair of three-pointers from Jai-Michael Knox and another from Chris Steed to pile up 17 points. On the other side, the Mustangs hit four of their own from beyond the arc to lead 18-17 after one.

As Coach Kingsolver referred to, the second quarter spelled doom for the Dragons, as perhaps the energy expended in their first eight minutes back in action took its toll. West Union only managed five points in the second frame, while the Mustangs stayed hot and racked up 23, including four more three-point goals, part of their nine treys in the game. The lopsided second stanza saw a one-point game turn into a 41-22 halftime lead for the visitors.

The Dragons did look a little better offensively in the second half, putting up 32 points, led by three baskets from Braxton Blanton in the third quarter and eight from Bobby Gallowitz in the fourth, but the deficit was far too much to overcome and the Mustangs left town with the 15-point win.

In the loss, West Union did get three players in double figures, led by a season-high 15 points from Gallowitz. with 14 from Clayton Jones and 13 from Blanton.

“I thought some boys stepped up and filled the scoring void without Cameron,” said Kingsolver. “Bobby (Gallowitz) played his best game of the season while Braxton (Blanton) and Clayton (Jones) both had double-doubles.”

“We’ve shown a lot of improvement and this quarantine period was a major setback. Once we get healthy and get our lungs and legs back, we’ll be okay.”

Lynchburg’s Noah Miller led all scorers with 23 points.

The Dragons were slated to be back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 2, going on the road for a conference outing at Peebles. On Wednesday, Feb. 3, conference play continues with a trip to Fairfield, while a busy week wraps up on Friday night when West Union hosts Eastern Brown.

Lynchburg

18 23 14 14 —69

West Union

17 5 15 17

Lynchburg (69): Reno 0 1-2 1, Waits 2 7-7 12, Smoltz 1 0-0 2, Miller 6 5-6 23, Binkley 4 5-6 14, Chisman 7 0-4 17, Team 21 18-25 69.

West Union (54): Jones 7 0-0 14, Knox 2 0-0 6, Hunt 1 0-0 3, Blanton 6 0-0 13, Gallowitz 6 3-5 15, Steed 1 0-0 3, Team 23 3-5 54.

Three-Point Goals:

Lynchburg (12)- Waits 1, Miller 4, Binkley 1, Chisman 3

W. Union (5)- Knox 2, Hunt 1, Blanton 1, Steed 1