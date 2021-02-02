By Allison Burton

The Adams County Public Library is pleased to announce that Donelle Lacy, previously a part-time Library Clerk at the Peebles Library, has accepted a promotion to become the West Union Library’s new Library Programmer. Effective immediately, Donelle will join the West Union Library’s team and be in charge of planning and executing the branch’s library programs, like our upcoming 2021 Summer Reading Program.

As a result, Cassie Shaw and Jacob Fletcher, currently part-time clerks at the Manchester and North Adams branches, respectively, will be migrating to the Peebles Library. We would like to congratulate them all on their new positions and wish them the best of luck and success.

In the next couple of weeks, the West Union and Peebles Libraries will be under construction to provide safer, healthier spaces for our patrons and staff. During this time, only curbside services will be available, unless construction finishes early, in which case it will be announced on our social media and website: adamscolibrary.org. The West Union Library will only offer curbside services from Monday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 5, and the Peebles Library will only offer curbside services from Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Library Resource Spotlight: In honor of Black History Month, discover your African American ancestry by using African American Heritage. This ProQuest website was created with the help of African American genealogists to help you explore your African roots. You can access numerous government record collections, such as U.S. Census, marriage, and military records, as well as specialized databases like the Registers of Slaves and Free Persons of Color. African American Heritage even has a link to AfriGeneas, a social-networking website that provides you with access to expert advice, forums, chats, and mailing lists. To get started, simply visit the online resources section of our website.

Don’t forget, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Curbside After School Meal Program for children, ages 18 and under. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 3- 5 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Our current operating hours for each branch’s curbside, drive thru, appointment, and walk-up services are as follows: Manchester Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches are currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, please call your local library branch.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.