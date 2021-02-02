News Release

Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is pleased to announce the addition of Athletic Trainer Kaylee Newman, who specializes in the treatment of musculoskeletal injuries in student-athletes.

Newman has several years of experience providing prevention, assessment, first aid, and emergency care for athletes attending high school and college. Newman earned her Masters of Sport and Human Performance from Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, before becoming a certified Athletic Trainer through the National Athletic Trainers’ Association in 2015.

“I’m excited to be joining the Adams County Regional Medical Center Orthopedic and Sports Medicine program as the Athletic Trainer serving the Adams County Ohio Valley School District,” said Newman. “I am looking forward to making meaningful connections with student athletics and their families for the betterment of their health long term.”

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Athletic Trainer Kaylee Newman to Adams County Regional Medical Center Orthopedic and Sports Medicine program,” said Alan Bird, CEO of Adams County Regional Medical Center. “Kaylee brings with her several years of experience in large athletic organizations like Delta State University, where she was solely responsible for the women’s basketball team and assisted with the men’s football and basketball programs.”

Adams County Regional Medical Center is dedicated to providing quality healthcare close to home.For more information about theAdams County Regional Medical Center Orthopedic and Sports Medicineprogram, please visit acrmc.com