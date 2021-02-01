Skip Tolle, 67 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospital, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Skip was born in West Union, Ohio, on April 15, 1953, the son of Carey Tolle and the late Clarice “Jean” Austin.

In addition to his mother, Skip was preceded in death by his son, Seth Tolle, who died in 2005. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Nichols) Tolle, whom he married on Jan. 19, 1980. He also leaves his father, Carey Tolle of West Union; and three daughters, Angie (Chad) McCoy of Peebles, Brieana Malcom of Peebles, and Carisa (Marc) Kremin, of Peebles; as well as a brother, Shannon (Amy) Tolle of Phoenix, Arizona. Skip will be missed by his nine grandchildren.

Private funeral services for Skip were held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the convenience of the family. The ceremony was officiated by Jason Bohl and burial followed at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles. The family will plan a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Skip’s name to the Adams County Humane Society, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.