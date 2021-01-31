Steven Louis Beall, age 47, of West Union, Ohio, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at his residence. Steven was born July 31, 1973 in Georgetown. He was preceded in death by parents, Louis Beall and Debbie (Bailey) Isaacl and paternal grandparents, William and Allie Mae Beall.

Steven is survived by one sister, Brenda Beall (Carlos Beckley) of Aberdeen; best friend, Pam Guther of West Union; maternal grandmother, Alberta Bailey of Goshen; two nieces, Ansleigh Beall (Brian Toller) of Ripley and Katie Souder (Jacob Walls) of Aberdeen; one nephew, Tye Souder of Aberdeen; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is 6 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

Steven will be cremated following services.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.