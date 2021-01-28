Submission brings peace

By Judith Cooley

Matthew Henry once said, “Those who have a saving interest in Christ must be willing to part with all for Him, leave all to follow Him. Whatever stands in opposition to Christ, or in completion with Him for our love and service, we must cheerfully quit it, though ever so dear to us.”

Our Father in heaven desires our full submission to His lordship over our lives. Submitting to a higher power seems like such an easy idea. To depend on someone else to make our decisions, to plan our course, and to reward or punish us according to our faithfulness would grant us a level of peace and contentment unrivaled in this chaotic world. Submission is, however, a difficult, daily choice to lay down our control, say no to pride, and trust in someone other than ourselves.

In recent weeks, I have dealt with the issue (or should I say opportunity) of both handing over my “control” and laying down my pride which both provided me with a sense of peace that I didn’t have until I submitted in the areas God was showing me. Refusal to submit in the small things where we can quietly hear the whisper of the Spirit leads us to refuse submission in the bigger areas where God’s will is clearly heard.

“The will of God for your life is simply that you submit yourself to Him each day and say, “Father, Your will for today is mine. Your pleasure for today is mine. Your work for today is mine. I trust You to be God. You lead me today and I will follow.” Kay Arthur

I believe that most Christians would causally say this quote was the desire of their heart, but until we see submissive grit through the hard and the humbling it’s really only a nice thought going surface deep.

My first opportunity to exercise greater submission recently was when my husband and I decided to add a second vehicle to our name. We have long been in the process of eliminating debt and avoiding anything that deters us from this goal. The time came when we realized sharing one car while working full time on differing schedules just wouldn’t work anymore. This was hard at first because I wanted to be debt free before adding anything else. Thankfully God balanced me with a practical and God-fearing husband who sees details while I see the big goal. We found a vehicle for a very affordable price which didn’t add anymore debt but added much needed flexibility. If I refused to give up the “sense” of control I thought I was wielding over our finances, for the good, I would have robbed us of a blessing. Peace has pervaded.

The second opportunity bothered me for some time. I prayed over the situation because it didn’t seem monumental, but I knew there wasn’t peace. I was promoted to make an apology. Apologizing in general is hard, but because of the minutia it was more humbling than I figured it would be. I didn’t think it was necessary, and I tried to avoid it, but it became clear what I needed to do. Once I finally submitted and made the effort an immediate peace fell because I knew I was living in submission to my Shepherd.

A quote from Jerry Bridges says, “Above all else, we must learn how to bring our wills into submission and obedience to the will of God, on a practical, daily, hour-by-hour basis.” It’s not easy to humble ourselves and give up the fictional realities we’ve believed as truth instead of Him that is truth, but it feels so good when we finally do.

Isn’t this quote beautiful? “Carry the cross patiently, and with perfect submission; and in the end it shall carry you.” Thomas A Kempis

“But I want you to understand that the head of every man is Christ, the head of a wife is her husband, and the head of Christ is God.” 1 Corinthians 11:3

“Therefore one must be in subjection, not only to avoid God’s wrath but also for the sake of con