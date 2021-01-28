Rep. Wenstrup reflects on inauguration, legislation, and unity

By Ashley McCarty

Representative Brad Wenstrup of Ohio’s 2nd District recently shared his thoughts with the Defender on the Biden inauguration, legislation for rural America, and solidarity among the American people.

On Jan. 20, shortly before noon, President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Braving the chill, Rep. Wenstrup was present during the event.

“I think it was obviously different because of COVID-19 and no crowds. Obviously, the unavoidable sight of troops and law enforcement there. I guess, as much as anything, what I am glad to see is that we can carry on. I thought the same thing when there was the violence, that we came back, and we went through our process and got our job done. I think it was good for the country to see that,” said Wenstrup.

Any legislation that may occur over the coming years may not effect rural America.

“It may be tough, because it’s been hard under Democratic leadership traditionally to do much for rural America, but I think that we have fought the good fight and really made some gains. To give you an example, we now have a Rural and Underserved Communities Health Task Force on the Ways and Means Committee. On committee, there was a proposal by the Democrats to increase the number of residency programs available, which we need to do in our country because we have people graduating medical school and have no residency to go to, for some,” said Wenstrup.

Which, in their last bill, they acquired a thousand new residency programs to be added across the country, some set aside for rural America, he said.

“There was this opportunity to vote on committee, but on a bill to increase residency programs for addiction treatment and pain management. It’s no secret in southern Ohio that we have been ground zero for a lot of the opioid crisis, and I actually had with me that day the book ‘Dreamland’, which I have read and met the author. If you’ve read it, it’s very informative of how we got to where we are with the opioid crisis. But the bill that was presented was earmarked for residency programs on our coasts or at large academic institutions, and where we really need the help — at least as far as being the Representative for the 2nd District of Ohio — is where it’s the highest mortality and morbidity, where we have large numbers, which we have,” said Wenstrup.

An amendment was offered to instead move the programs to areas of highest mortality and morbidity, and they were fought on it.

“I couldn’t understand it. They said rural America can’t handle residency programs, and I said I think I’m the only person on this committee that’s ever started a residency program, and yes, they can do it. We need that when I think of Adams County and the surrounding counties in our district. Well, they voted our amendment down,” said Wenstrup.

Ways and Means Chairmain Richard Neal approached him afterward, acknowledging that rural issues were important to his members, as well.

“From that, the Rural and Underserved Community Health Task Force was formed, and it’s bipartisan; two Republicans, and two Democrats. From that, is how we got things like increased telehealth, and more attention to broadband in our rural districts. So, this is coming from Congress. I don’t know what the administration will necessarily do, but I see us making more gains and recognition of what rural America needs and how we can get down that road, and healthcare is a driver of that,” said Wenstrup.

Across the board, we need pro-growth policies, he said.

“I visited the Workforce Training Center last September, and those types of programs need to be more effective. We put in opportunity zones. What became very clear to me and to the country through COVID-19 is that we have a supply chain problem. If you would have told me when I was in Iraq that my protective equipment as a surgeon and my pharmaceuticals required depended on China, I would have said you’ve got to be kidding me. So, we have a strong desire — and I hope this administration does too — to bring manufacturing back to the country as a matter of national health security, and as a matter of national security,” said Wenstrup.

We have to be able to take care of ourselves, he said.

“We’ve found ourselves in quite a predicament when COVID-19 hit, and we couldn’t supply ourselves for the things that we needed to fight it. So, those are things I’m going to continue to work on, and I hope that this administration is as little different approach to that. I think a lot of members of Congress on both sides of the aisle recognize the need to come away from the mantra that manufacturing can’t exist in the United States. It has to, and tax reform was making a difference on that and bringing back manufacturing to the United States and growing manufacturing. COVID-19 obviously put a dent in everything, and we have to bring that back, and that can include our more rural areas of the country and help Adams County,” said Wenstrup.

Aside from self-reliance, America must also overcome the division which plagues its communities. On Jan. 6, the Capitol building was a vessel for that discord which had been slowly gestating in America. The chaos which ensued caused Congress to reconvene.

That day, Wenstrup had released a statement addressing the events which transpired.

“I thank the U.S. Capitol Police and all law enforcement present for protecting the Capitol community and restoring order. Their actions today were selfless and undoubtedly saved lives, and I pray for those injured and the life lost. Today, we witnessed an assault on democracy and an attempt to interrupt our constitutional process. This should never, ever happen in the United States of America. I have witnessed firsthand places around the world where the peaceful transfer of power is not observed. That is not who we are. That is not what this country stands for,” said Wenstrup.

As it stands, the strained threads among the American people will be no easy fix.

“I think it’s going to take a while, unfortunately. People feel hurt. If you look at the election, people on both sides of the aisle don’t come away feeling good. Ohio, to me, is a great example of what should be. So, divisions are tough right after this election, because both sides just feel that some things need fixed. Not only that, but even before the election, you know there was great division. I hope that we can come together,” said Wenstrup.

For that to be achieved, politicians must be completely transparent and truthful with the American people on all fronts, he said.

“It can’t just be one sided, and until both sides say they’re about “Truth, Justice and the American Way,” and really go after it, it’s going to be hard for that division to be rectified. But I’m going to continue to try, and I’m going to continue to try and work on behalf of the 2nd District and the American people and work towards peace and prosperity and liberty and justice for all,” said Wenstrup.

In a solemn moment, Wenstrup reflected on the unity he observed as he virtuously served in the Army.

“When I served in Iraq, I know that we were from both sides of the aisle. I served with a unit out in New York, but we were all one family, and we still are today. We were from all corners of the earth, and yet we came together and all that mattered was that we were Americans working together. It was actually a beautiful thing,” said Wenstrup.

An African American woman and former patient of his visited his presentation once when he came back from Iraq.

“[This was] before I was ever running for office, and she saw the slides and pictures, and she came to me in my office and she said, ‘You know, I was looking at your pictures — race didn’t matter, did it?’ I said oh my gosh, no, and then it made me think, because I was the only surgeon all year with the surgical team there — I was Chief of Surgery for the 344th Combat Support Hospital — and it made me think. I had about 15 people underneath me — I was the only Caucasian, and it never occurred to me,” said Wenstrup.

Among his peers were many nationalities — Korean, Filipino, Puerto Rican, Hispanics and African Americans.

“Actually, our supply sergeant was Sargeant Trotting Wolf; so, we had it all covered, [all races], but we were one family, one United States of America, one Army. That’s all that mattered, and I feel for so much of this country that doesn’t get to experience on a day-to-day basis of what it feels like to just be united no matter where we’re from. As long as we’re all Americans. I think that’s an important message to put out today,” said Wenstrup.