Post 633 of the American Legion in Seaman stays active in the community

s with so many other organizations and groups, the Charles H. Eyre Post 633 of the American Legion in Seaman had an interesting 2020. Despite all the COVID-19 restrictions Post members, Auxiliary members, and Junior Auxiliary members managed to participate in several activities in the community.

Members of the Post and Auxiliary participated in the Adams County “Night to Shine” event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, providing the ultimate prom experience to those with special needs. In March, Morgan Shupert and Preston Grooms of North Adams High School were announced as state winners in the Legion’s Americanism program. They participated in the state winners’ trip to Washington DC and Gettysburg and also attended a small, socially distanced congratulatory dinner at the Post. Also recognized was Brandon Grooms, North Adams High School history teacher who provided support and encouragement to these two outstanding students.

Junior Auxiliary members hosted a “You Are My Hero Night” at the Post where they served dinner, handed out awards, and wrapped up the evening with bingo. Our Junior Auxiliary members, children and young adults, are active participants in many activities from dinners to Honor Guard duty.

As things began to shut down, Post members were still able to be a part of our community. The Post oversees the Maurice Thatcher Memorial Scholarship, established in 2012, and this year distributed nine awards. Winners were Cortney Brown, Brandon Figgins, Austin McCormick, Aden Newman, Kaitlyn Shreffler, Carolyn Shupert, Mary Sonner, Will Taylor, and Cameron Young.

Post member Tom Putnam, along with several family members, worked at Tranquility Cemetery to clean the markers of several Revolutionary War veterans. They plan to do more work when warmer weather returns.

Post members participated in the national Legion’s “100 Miles For Hope” event to raise money for the Legion’s Veterans and Children Foundation. Three members walked the required 100 miles by Nov. 11. Honor guards from the Post, Auxiliary, and Junior Auxiliary participated in the Seaman Street Fair parade in September.

The Post continues to contribute to several designated charities including the Ohio Veterans Home at Georgetown, Cincinnati Honor Flight, Cincinnati VA Fisher House, Adams County Honor Guard, Tranquility Cemetery Fund, Boy Scout Troop 290 and Cub Scout Pack 290, Unit 633 Auxiliary juniors and the North Adams High School Athletic Boosters.

Legion-sponsored Cub Scout Pack 290 and Boy Scout Troop 290, properly masked and distanced, were able to hold a food drive in November that collected an impressive amount to be donated locally to those in need. Though they weren’t able to do quite as many activities as usual they’ll be back strong in 2021, helping place flags on veteran grave sites for Memorial Day, providing honor guards for Veterans Day and the National Day of Prayer, and helping our community wherever and whenever they’re able.

There’s also news about our much-missed bingo night on Thursdays. The Post was able to be open for a brief period but erring on the side of caution we closed in November on the recommendation of the county Health Department. The Post wants to provide a safe environment for players so it will reopen just as soon as it is possible to do so.

As do all county residents, Post 633 hopes to see a brighter 2021. Post 633 will be ready to lend a hand and continue to be an active part of our community.