Peebles Flower Shop sells after nearly 42 years in business

By Ashley McCarty

After nearly 42 years in business, the Peebles Flower Shop in Peebles, Ohio, is under new ownership.

The business was purchased by Casey McCann, and ownership was assumed on Jan. 16.

Peebles Flower Shop began its lucrative history on March 17, 1978, a burgeoning brainchild of Larry Shiveley and wife, Patty.

“My wife, [Patty], wanted to start some kind of business and we had noticed that there was a need in Peebles for a flower shop. At the time, she was working for the People’s Defender as a typist. I said, okay, what can we do? I had worked as a high School student at the funeral home here as a helper, and I saw the amount of flowers that came in. There was never a shop in Peebles. So, I went and talked to the funeral directors, and they said they would love to have a flower shop in Peebles,” said Shiveley.

The business was financed by his uncle, Ralph Pertuset, who partnered with them originally, and they nestled their little business on 83 North Main Street.

“I was, at the time, a teacher, and I became the principal at Peebles Elementary School shortly after that. I would help Patty at nights when I would come in. I didn’t know that I could do flower arrangements, art was my minor in college, teaching was my major. I found out I wasn’t too bad at it when people started buying what I was helping her do at night and on the weekends. That’s kind of how I got into it,” said Shiveley.

Not only did the flower business grow, but so did its variety, as eventually antiques would be incorporated.

“I have always been an antique collector, and after a while, you get more than you can use in your home. After I retired from being a principal in 2000, we started adding a few things, and there was an interest, and it drew people into the flower shop. So, I got into it more and more as time went on,” said Shiveley.

As their business grew, the flower shop would move twice over the years.

“We were only at [83 North Main Street] about three years and the opportunity came along to buy where the Appalachian Furniture store was across the railroad tracks. We bought that, and we were there until 1990, and then we purchased this [current] property because we liked the idea of the spaciousness for the antiques and the flowers. We’ve been there since ‘90 in this building,” said Shiveley.

Nowadays, after nurturing a successful business and their children, the Shiveleys spend most of their time in the gym and on the soccer field.

“We have 17 grandchildren now, they’re all athletes. Our son, Ryan, recently started Family Traditions Animal Adventure on Wheat Ridge, and Patty helps him more than I do, but we saw that he was going to need our help there. So, we decided that we would put our energy and time helping him grow his business up there. 42 years is a long time to be in business in a small town of any kind, we just thought it was time to hand it over and let somebody else do it,” said Shiveley.

Along with thanking their customers for their support and loyalty over the years, the Shiveleys wish that they continue to support and do local business now with the McCann family.

“We are staying on here for a short period of time to train and assist them to make the transition smoother, and we’ll always be around if they need reference or they need extra help. I’m not opposed to coming in if they need a little extra help, and Patty would do the same. We want the Peebles Flower Shop to live on, because it was our brainchild and we’ve had it all these years. It’s a bittersweet thing when you sell something like that and it’s been a part of your life for so long. We raised our three children in this shop,” said Shiveley.

A memorable upbringing among the leaves, thorns, and dirt of the workroom.

“Our son, Ryan, he’s very artistic. When he was a little boy, he would even go back there and make arrangements and they would sell. They all three were raised here, as well as our grandchildren,” he said.

When McCann bought the business, she sought to broaden her horizons from her mundane office job.

“I had an office job and I was getting tired of it. I thought about what I wanted to do instead, and I always knew I liked making artsy stuff. We just happened to, on a whim, ask [Larry] if he was interested in selling the flower shop. The timing was right. Sometimes things just line up,” said McCann.

McCann, along with parents Jennifer and Harry, will be moving the business back to its roots on 83 North Main Street in Peebles after Valentine’s Day.

“We’ll continue to serve the community and provide quality service for funerals, birthdays, weddings, and any help that we can to be a presence in the community,” said Jennifer.

For a short time, Shiveley will remain in the current building and continue to sell antiques.

“This property is for sale, it’s listed as real estate. We’re uncertain about the property for sure, to be honest with you. We’ve been approached by people wanting to rent and stuff like that in recent years. I feel like someone will want to rent it or do something with it if we don’t. We haven’t decided,” said Shiveley.