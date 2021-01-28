By Mark Carpenter

After suffering a gut-wrenching road loss at Eastern Brown on Jan. 22, Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green were back on their home court on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for a Southern Hills Athletic Conference with the Fairfield Lions. The Devils were looking for a bounce-back win and they got it in a big way as they handled the visiting Lions by a final count of 64-39.

North Adams put nine players in the scoring column in the victory, paced by 18 points from senior guard Jayden Hesler, 12 of those coming in the second quarter when the Devils were able to break open a close game.

“This game started out a little sloppy offensively and our defensive focus was not good,” said Coach Copas. “But we finally settled in and started making some shots and on defense, getting our traps and rotation that allowed us to create some turnovers.”

Even without the focus the coach desired, the North Adams defense only allowed seven points in the opening quarter, but the offense was only able to produce nine as the home team took that slim advantage into period number two.

In that second stanza, it was Hesler who had the hot hand as the Devils outscored Fairfield 24-13. The senior guard tallied 12 points in the second frame, including a pair of three-pointers, to lead the charge. The home team also got treys from Carter Crawford and Seth Meade as they stretched their lead out to 33-20 at the intermission.

The lead continued to grow in the third quarter, thanks to the offensive prowess of North Adams senior big man Cade Meade. Meade scored 10 points in the third period to help propel the Devils to a 45-28 advantage after three.

Five points off the bench from Fulton Kennedy and a Bransyn Copas three-pointer highlighted the fourth quarter for the home side as they had no trouble holding their lead and posting another conference win, by that aforementioned final score of 64-39.

Hesler’s 18 led the way for the winners (10-5, 6-2 SHAC), with Cade Meade also hitting double figures with 14. Fulton Kennedy chipped in with 9 and Seth Meade added 8.

“I thought Jayden and Cade did a nice job of getting us on track early and we got some really good minutes from the guys off the bench,” added Coach Copas.

Fairfield

7 13 8 11 —39

North Adams

9 24 12 19 —64

Fairfield (39): Collins 1 0-0 2, Mootz 2 1-1 6, Zimmerman 1 5-6 7, Zink 3 0-0 7, Teates 1 1-2 3, Payne 2 0-0 4, Watson 1 0-0 3, Priest 3 0-1 7, Team 14 7-10 39.

N. Adams (64): Hesler 8 0-1 18, Vogel 1 0-0 2, Copas 1 3-4 6, Crawford 1 0-0 3, Brand 1 0-0 2, S. Meade 3 0-0 8, Roades 1 0-0 2, C. Meade 7 0-1 14, Kennedy 4 1-2 9, Team 27 4-8 64.

Three-Point Goals:

Fairfield (4)- Mootz 1, Zink 1, Watson 1, Priest 1

N. Adams (5)- Hesler 2, Copas 1, S, Meade 2

Coach Rob Meade and his JV Devils also continued their winning ways on Tuesday night, improving to 13-3 with a tight 37-36 win over Fairfield. The JV Devils led by seven after three periods and managed to hold off the visiting Lions for the one-point victory.

“We did a nice job defensively,” said Coach Meade. “We knew going into the game that they had some guys that could shoot the ball well. Down the stretch we made some mistakes against their pressure but we were able to hold on.”

Christopher Young and Caleb Rothwell led the JV Devils in the win, both reaching double figures with 10 points apiece.

Fairfield

10 6 6 12 —36

North Adams

10 12 9 6 —37

Fairfield (36): Larrick 4 0-0 8, House 2 2-2 7, Ludwick 1 0-0 2, Mootz 5 0-1 10, Collins 4 0-0 9, Team 16 2-3 36.

N. Adams (37): Hesler 1 0-0 2, Darnell 1 0-0 2, Young 4 0-0 10, Rothwell 2 5-6 10, Buttelwerth 2 0-0 5, Anderson 2 1-2 5, Ragan 1 1-2 3, Team 11 7-10 37.

Three-Point Goals:

Fairfield (2)- House 1, Collins 1

N. Adams (3)- Young 2, Rothwell 1