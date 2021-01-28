Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

Remember, the Adams County Public Library is fine free. As long as you check out items from one of our library branches, you never accrue late fines on any overdue items. If your account has overdue items on it, however, you will be unable to check out more items until those are returned. Given our COVID-19 safety protocols, all returned items are quarantined before being checked in, so allow up to a week for your items to be taken off your account. You will only be charged for an item if it is overdue for an excessive period of time, but once you return it in good condition, the charge will be removed from your account. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to call your local library branch.

Library Resource Spotlight: Need tax forms? All Adams County Public Library locations will print up to 10 pages of federal and state tax forms for you at no charge. After 10 pages, each additional page only costs $.10. If you need help filling out the forms, we can also print tax form instructions for you at the same charge. To get your forms, simply visit your local library and tell us which ones you need.

Don’t forget, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Curbside After School Meal Program for children, ages 18 and under. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 3 – 5 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Our current operating hours for each branch’s curbside, drive thru, appointment, and walk-up services are as follows: Manchester Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches are currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, please call your local library branch.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and web