Sports 1,000 points and 1,000) rebounds for Manchester's Brooke Kennedy

January 28, 2021

Manchester senior Brooke Kennedy recently reached another career milestone in her final season in the blue and gold. After eclipsing the 1,000 point mark earlier this season, Kennedy grabbed her 1,000th career rebound (pictured above) in the Lady Hounds' recent game at Fairfield. She has already committed to continue her academic and athletic career next fall at Thomas More University. (Photo by Leann Brown)