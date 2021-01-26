Larry Merritt, age 47, of Peebles, Ohio died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at his residence. Larry was born June 14, 1973 in Newport News, Virginia. He was preceded in death by parents, Randal Lawrence Merritt and Linda Diane (Henry) Haggard.

Larry is survived by his life partner, Michael Benjamin; two sisters, Adrenia “Nina” Yeandle and Katie Pena; three brothers, Randall Joseph Merritt, Kenneth Merritt, and Jonah (Dawnell) Merritt; one step sister, Shirley Haggard; many aunts and uncles and several nieces and nephews.

Larry will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.