By Mark Carpenter

After spending their required time in quarantine via the COVID protocol, the West Union Lady Dragons returned to the hardwood last weekend, but unfortunately returned with two losses. on Jan. 22 to Lynchburg in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play, and the following night at Felicity in a non-conference tilt.

The Lady Dragons were likely a little rusty on Friday night as they hosted the Lady Mustangs and got off to a horrendous start. West Union dug a 25-6 first quarter hole and never recovered.

At the half, the Lady Dragons trailed 49-12, with the home team managing just two second quarter field goals, those coming from Kendra Grooms and Alexa Rowe.

After the intermission, the Lady Dragons put together a much more competitive second half, but the early Lynchburg onslaught was too much to overcome as the Lady Mustangs claimed the 75-36 victory.

In the loss, Rowe led the Lady Dragons with 12 points, with Maddie Taylor right behind with 11.

On Saturday night, the West Union girls ventured over to Clermont County to battle the Felicity Lady Cardinals and perhaps they had shaken off some of the rust as they put up a much better showing but still dropped a 60-49 decision on the road.

Kaitlyn Davis led West Union with 15 points, with Molly Purcell adding 14.

The Lady Dragons were slated to host North Adams on Monday night, but a leaky roof moved that game back a night. Look for a report on that action in the upcoming weekend edition of The People’s Defender.