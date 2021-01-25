By Ashley McCarty

Matthew Swearingen, 17, a Junior at Manchester High School has been selected for the Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame.

Induction into the Teen Hall of Fame is thought to a very high honor for youth who are selected. It is meant to honor those who have dedicated it all to make the best better in their club, community, country, and world.

Four outstanding teenagers are chosen each year by Ohio 4-H.

“It’s an application process, so you have to be nominated by someone; usually it’s your extension educator or a volunteer from your county. In Matthew’s case, he was actually nominated by myself and members of our state 4-H office. We worked together on his nomination because he is involved with the Ohio Teen Leadership Council and TLC is led by staff at the Ohio 4-H state office. So, we worked together on submitting his nomination form,” said 4-H Youth Development Educator Kristy Watters of OSU Extension Adams County.

An excerpt from the application highlighted Swearingen’s exceptional leadership qualities, both in his community and statewide through the 4-H program and his passion and dedication for 4-H.

“I was very excited and very honored to be selected for that, said Swearingen. “I put a lot of effort into 4-H, and receiving this award just put all of the work into perspective and kind of gave it purpose. I’ve always understood that 4-H helps other people, it’s helped me, and this award just kind of summed it all up for me and made me even more proud to be a member of 4-H.”.

Swearingen is a member of the Bentonville Buckeyes 4-H Club, Adams County 4-H Junior Leaders, Adams County 4-H Advisory Committee, and the Ohio Teen Leadership Council. Currently, he also takes college classes while finishing out high school.

“My favorite part about 4-H is being able to meet other youth; not only from Ohio, but from across the nation, around the world. I’ve been able to serve on the National 4-H Youth Leadership Team now, and I’ve been able to make friends from other states, I’ve been able to gain perspectives on other cultures, and that’s what I love about 4-H. It brings teens together from different places,” said Swearingen.

In the future, Swearingen plans to study International Relations and Diplomacy, with his first choice college being Ohio State University.

“Matthew is well deserving of this honor. He actively seeks out 4-H leadership opportunities at the county, state, and national level. Matthew’s willingness to take on new challenges and pursue new adventures has helped him grow as a leader. We are proud to have Matthew represent Adams County 4-H in the Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame,” said Watters.