Ronald H. “Pete” Copas, age 82, of Blue Creek, Ohio, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at University of Cincinnati Hospital. Ronald was born Sept. 5, 1938 in Cedar Mills. He was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Faye (Moore) Copas; two sisters, Juanita and Barbara Copas; and one brother, Jimmy Copas.

Pete is survived by loving wife, Ann Copas of Blue Creek; one son, Ronald (Regina) G. Copas of Blue Creek; two daughters, Cynthia (Rick) Modglin of Missouri and Angie (Robert) Moore of Blue Creek; one sister, Darlene Trainor; two grandchildren: Courtney and Christopher; four step-grandchildren, Brentney, Brantley, Kinsley, and Brylee; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Clarence Abbott will officiate.

The public committal and military graveside services will be at the West Union Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.