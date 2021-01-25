Rhonda Lee Jackson, 61, of Winchester, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Mercy West Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born June 6, 1959 in Hillsboro, daughter of Faye Hanson Scott of Winchester and the late Robert Uhrig. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Randy Jackson.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children, Shania (D’markus Barnes) Jackson of Dayton and Corey Jackson of Winchester; special cousin, Lori Nance; as well as many friends.

Rhonda will be cremated. A graveside service will be scheduled at a date to be determined at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.