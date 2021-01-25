Gregory Lee Hanson, 61, of West Union passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at his home, after a long hard battle with cancer. Greg was born in Adams County and grew up in Bentonville, Ohio. He was the son of the late Caryl Faye Clinger Hanson and Harold Gene Hanson. He was preceded in death his two brothers, Charles Hanson and Ronald (Ronnie) Hanson, and his mother in law, Rosalee Bowman.

Greg is survived by his wife of 40 years Cindy Cox Hanson of West Union; one son, Christopher Lee (Lesley) Hanson and one grandson Benjamin Lee Hanson of Manchester; two sisters, Judy (Carey) Morrison of Manchester and Ann (Roger) Rayburn of Bentonville; one brother in law, Thomas (Elizabeth) Scott of West Union; father in laws Harry (Butch) Bowman of Manchester and Charles (Rose) Cox of Lynx; lots of nieces and nephews, especially the twins, Baylee and Brooke.

In his life Greg worked at Kroger, E.A Robinson, was a Kentucky Colonel and a trustee of the Federal Order of Eagles. He was also an owner and operator of Hanson’s Country Store in Bentonville for almost 24 years, until he became ill. Greg was also an enthusiast of classic cars, organizing local car shows and traveling to summer competitions every weekend with his family, always honored to return with a trophy in hand. Greg often won first place with his original 1965 Mustang, a cherished family heirloom he proudly passed down to his son Christopher.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Greg’s name to the Leukemia Society, St. Jude’s, or an organization of your choice.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Manchester Cemetery with Dale Little officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Gregory’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.