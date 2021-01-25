Loveda (Allen) Grooms, age 88, of Springboro, Ohio, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at her residence. Loveda was born July 11, 1932 in Brush Creek Township in Adams County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Dove (Bradford) Allen; loving husband, Harry Elmer Grooms; three brothers, Floyd Allen, Harold Allen, and Malcom Allenl and three sisters, Mary Ellen Spriggs, Dorothy Scott, and Evelyn Potter.

She is survived by four loving daughters, Catherine (Dennis) Grooms Berkey of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Deborah (Daryl) Bundy of Camden, Ohio, Karen (Glen) Johnson of Springboro, Ohio, and Amy (Marty) Barkalow of Mason, Ohio; one sister, Geneva Palmer of Morrow, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Candace, Cristin, Lance, Aaron, Jessica, Zach, Wes, and Shawn; nine great-grand children; and several special nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be at the East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx, Ohio

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.