John Wayne “John Boy” Johnson III, age 24 years, of Otway, Ohio passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. John was born on Sept. 16, 1996 in Georgetown, Ohio to John Wayne Johnson II and the late Theresa Conley. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Michael Conley.

Survivors include his father, John Johnson of West Union, Ohio; two sisters, Jordan Johnson of Otway, Ohio and Stephanie Dickens and Derrick of Otway, Ohio; two brothers, Ryan Conley of Blue Creek, Ohio and Joshua Johnson of Peebles, Ohio; two nieces, Jadlynn Conley and Henlee Crabtree; maternal grandmother Virginia Conley of Blue Creek, Ohio; paternal grandparents Sandy and Dave Young of West Union, Ohio and John Wayne and Norma Johnson of Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Chad Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Vaughn Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service.

