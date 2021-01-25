Elizabeth J “Jane” Music, 77 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital, in Batavia.

Jane was born in Springfield, Ohio, on Aug. 1, 1943, the daughter of the late Roy and Dixie (Kelly) Zinkhon.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L Music, who died on May 1, 2013; a brother, William Richard Zinkhon; and a sister, Beverly Drugmand.

She is survived by two sons, Ken L (Rose) Music of Winchester and and Scott (Valerie) Music of Mt Orab. She also leaves her brother, Roger (Virginia) Zinkhon of Portsmouth. Jane will be missed by her four grandchildren, Patricia Jones, Charles David Music, Ashley Music, and Alison Music; as well as her 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Jane will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Winchester Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery, in Winchester. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours, on Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. until the time of the services, at the Winchester Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Jane’s name to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley. Donations may be made online at www.hospiceofhope.com or by mail to 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt . Orab, OH 45154 .

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Homes.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.