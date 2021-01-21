Dewey W. Moore, 80, of Blue Creek, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at his residence. He was born May 9, 1940 in West Union, son of the late Leslie and Buna Piatt Moore. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 53 years, Ruth Ann Miller Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Moore as well as five step-brothers.

Dewey was a retired Major of the United States Army National Guard. He was a State Superintendent and a Supervisor Engineer for the Ohio Department of Transportation. Dewey was also a life time farmer who advised 4-H clubs and most recently was a Veterans Volunteer Driver.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Johnnie Moore and wife Vanessa of Fountain Run Kentucky and Jason Moore and fiancé Cassandra Brown of Blue Creek; grandchildren, Cody and Kyra Moore, Kelby and Thaddeus Moore, Hannah, Brilee and Bria Brown; siblings, Cora Rogers and husband Ellis of Kettering and Lonnie Moore and wife Ruth Ann of West Union; sister-in-law Betty Moore of Cincinnati; step-brother Clarence Abbott and wife Marcella of West Union.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the West Union Cemetery. Clarence Abbott will officiate. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral in West Union.

