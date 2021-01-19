Lucy Lewis, 62 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her residence.

Lucy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 19, 1958, the daughter of Clark and Ruthann (Asbury) West.

She is survived by her brothers, C. Michael West of Kansas and John West, of Tennessee.

According to Lucy’s wishes, she will be cremated. Her family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

