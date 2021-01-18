James Parks, age 51 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. James was born on March 23, 1969 in West Union, Ohio, the son of Gerald Parks and the late Esther (Murray) Parks.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carrie Gunter-Parks of West Union, Ohio; daughter, Sarah Elisabeth Parks of West Union, Ohio; father, Gerald Parks of West Union, Ohio; sister, Pamela Fite and Greg of Winchester, Ohio; brother, Michael Parks and Talitha of Seaman, Ohio; two aunts ,Rosa Grooms of West Union, Ohio and Martha McNeilan of Peebles, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at noon, at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home,in West Union with Pastor Joey Sandlin officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

During the services, mask and social distancing will be required.