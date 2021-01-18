Danny W Mullins, 59 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Mercy Health–Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Danny was born in Adams County, Ohio, on March 1, 1961, the son of Orville Mullins, Jr., and Carole (Butts) Reed.

Danny was preceded in death by his son, Johnathon Mullins. He is survived by his mother, Carole Reed of West Union; and two brothers, Steve Butts of Seaman and Randy Reed of West Union. He will be missed by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Danny will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. The ceremony will be officiated by Marilyn Roades. Burial will follow at the West Union Village Cemetery, in West Union. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours, from 11 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.