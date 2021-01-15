Jason Bruce Cooper, age 41 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 after a battle with a long-term illness. Jason was born Jan. 1, 1980 in Portsmouth, Ohio the son of Ronald and Janet (Smith) Cooper. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Bruce Cooper and grandparents Clarence and Sara Jane Smith.

Jason grew up in Blue Creek, Ohio. Starting as a small child, Jason spent the rest of his life singing gospel music and bringing joy to others. He was a professional gospel singer, graphic designer, and owned and operated his own music studio. During his career, Jason sang with several notable gospel groups and toured around the country. He had several solo singles which made the national charts. He and his wife are members of the Bible Baptist Church in West Union, Ohio. Jason was a life-long dog lover and enjoyed taking trips to the beach, Disney, and the Smoky Mountains, while spending each moment with the love of his life April. He is now in Heaven, singing with the angels.

Survivors include his wife April (Crawford) Cooper of West Union, Ohio; his parents Ronald and Janet Cooper of Blue Creek, Ohio; brother Justin Cooper and Tessa of Portsmouth, Ohio; grandmother Joan Cooper of Blue Creek, Ohio; mother and father-in-law Rick and Patty Crawford of West Union, Ohio; sister-In-laws, brother-in-laws, several nieces and nephews and one great niece.

Funeral services will be held on Monday Jan. 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the West Union Bible Baptist Church with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 z.m. Until the time of services at the church. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Union Bible Baptist Church.

