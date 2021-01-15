Helen Perkins, age 82 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Helen was born Dec. 24, 1938 in Warsaw, Kentucky to the late Jasper and Lura (Dunn) Perkins.

Helen is survived by one son, Peter Muncia; two brothers, William Perkins of Glenco, Kentucjy and Lawrence Perkins of Maysville, Kentucky; nieces and nephew Allen and Brenda Perkins of Maysville, Kentucky and Loretta Perkins of Manchester, Ohio; several great nieces and nephews; and one grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – noon the day of the service.

